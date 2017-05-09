In this week’s episode, Stewart and Travis interview the amazing Sujan Patel, who hits us with so many growth hacking and content marketing techniques it leaves Stewart’s head spinning.

Bloomreach releases it Digital Experience Platform this week. [07:75]

Marketers want to be able to personalize at the top of the funnel. [08:05]

Bloomreach acquired Hippo awhile back and can now customize content at scale. [08:35]

Next up is the firehose of information that is Sujan Patel! [10:10]

Please welcome our guest, Sujan Patel! He is cofounder and GM of Web Profits and managing partner of Ramp Ventures, which is the team behind contentmarketer.io and narrow.io, Mailshake.com, linktexting.com, quuu.co, and pick.co. [10:30]

Sujan loves being called “The Thunder!” [11:00]

What are the things you consider when planning how to make more people visit your website? [12:00]

Build an audience as quickly as possible. Before you launch, start giving people the value of what you are offering. It’s all about understanding who your potential client is. [12:30]

Identify gaps in knowledge or gaps in marketing from your competitors. If there is a problem, you solve it. [13:40]

Content marketing is the best way to do SEO. I start everything by searching for keywords. [14:40]

It takes forever for your SEO efforts to rank, mainly because there are companies out there that have been working on leveraging your keywords for the past 15 years. [15:45]

Your gains are the difference between your competitor’s average and what you do. [16:00]

Content marketing helps you get a better ranking for the keyword by being more authoritative. In the meantime, you also get traffic, and it helps find people who are interested in your topic. [16:40]

How do you find an original idea? How do you make sure you are driving emotions? [18:00]

Your minimum quality should be better than what is already out there. You need to come up with a unique angle. [19:00]

How did Sujan manage to build so many startups all at the same time? [20:10]

Sujan and his team at Ramp Ventures can manage multiple startups because they’re working with SaaS companies at different stages. [20:25]

The startups all have similar audiences with a similar marketing strategy. [021:10]

Product marketing and user experience need to be great. [21:20]

Building one big community from the five companies — it’s one effort. [22:00]

It is incredibly challenging. Different stages have different problems. [22:20]

We learn from each other. [22:40]

Sujan shares some of his fantastic community-building tips and hacks [23:10]

CMXHub.com was instrumental in learning about how to grow communities. [26:00]

