Whether you’re an entrepreneur, an investor, or a reporter, stress comes with the job. But taking an hour out of your day to meditate or practice yoga isn’t always a realistic goal. Enter Simple Habit, a sort of Netflix for meditation, whereby users can choose from a variety of five-minute sessions tailored to help them overcome challenging professional situations like public speaking or asking for a raise. What’s more, the app can also help with such social situations as going on a date or giving a toast. The San Francisco-based startup announced today funding of $2.5 million in a seed round led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

The app, which is available on both iOS and Android, offers more than 1,000 meditating sessions — 50 free ones, with the possibility to upgrade to a Premium version for $11.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Extra features include unlimited access to all premium content as well as the ability to download a session and use it offline while on a flight, for example. Simple Habit’s founder and CEO, Yunha Kim, claims that more than 400,000 users have downloaded the app in the past eight months.

Kim is well acquainted with the startup world, having sold her previous company Locket to Wish in 2015. The entrepreneur began working on Simple Habit while studying business at Stanford, later dropping out to focus entirely on her new project. Fresh out of Y Combinator’s Winter 2017 batch, Simple Habit is entering a market that’s already flooded with meditation apps like Headspace, Aura, Calm, Stop, Breathe & Think, and OMG, I Can Meditate!

So what’s different here? “Simple Habit is a marketplace of meditation teachers, rather than a single teacher meditation app,” wrote Kim, in an email to VentureBeat. “We bring top meditation and mindfulness teachers from all over the world, ranging from experts that teach positive psychology at universities, to executive coaches and godfathers in the mindfulness space, and make them available in one place.” According to Kim, the app targets busy people with specific needs, like engineers who seek to sharpen their focus or anxious employees who are dealing with difficult coworkers.

Simple Habit was founded in 2016 and currently has four employees. FJ Labs, Foundation Capital, YC, and founders of Dropbox and Gusto joined NEA in today’s round.