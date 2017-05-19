Five years ago, Square launched a program designed to help guide female students in high school and college as they become engineers. More than 140 female college students have gone through the program from across the United States and Canada, with some even joining the company afterwards. Now, Square is changing things up by taking the college version of Code Camp on the road to its Atlanta, Georgia office and is now accepting applications from interested students.

While every Code Camp has taken place in San Francisco previously, this is the second time that it’s taken place in another city, with the first being New York City last year. The company shared that it chose Atlanta because of an interest in supporting the local community, one that’s filled with engineering talent from nearby universities and businesses — it’s also home to quite a few startups and businesses. The Georgia city happens to be one of the first places where Square set up an outpost beyond the Bay Area.

Out of all the applicants, 12 students will be selected to participate in the program that will take place from August 14 to 19. While learning about the tech company and developer issues, they’ll also have a chance to sit down with Square executives, including chief executive Jack Dorsey and Square Capital and people lead Jacqueline Reses. Mock interviews will also be a part of the curriculum, in addition to a hackathon and team project.

“Code Camp helped to expose me to new technical concepts that I use in my work at Square,” stated Alyssa Pohahau, a Square engineer that went through Code Camp in 2014. “Beyond coding skills, one of the most valuable things is the community of diverse women you become a part of. We’ve created this community of women who cheer each other on throughout every phase of career development: from college, to job interviews, to navigating the working world.”

Applications are now being accepted through June 1.