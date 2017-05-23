Ikea today announced that its recently released smart home lighting kit will soon be able to connect with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri and the Apple HomeKit.

Compatibility with virtual assistants will begin this summer and fall. The Swedish homeware company first began to roll out its Trådfri LED bulb and smart home lighting kits in April.

From enterprise business to restaurants, intelligent assistants have sought to engage and provide services to several industries, but perhaps in none more than the smart home.

Dozens of appliances ranging from August Smart Locks to ovens, sprinklers, cars, and washing machines can be controlled through intelligent assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Among other recent integrations, Google Assistant can now connect with LG and GE Appliances, and Alexa users are able to control their Roomba robot vacuums through voice.