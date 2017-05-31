Amazon today announced that owners of Amazon Alexa-enabled devices may now speak with the AI-powered assistant to add events to their Apple iCloud calendar.

This iCloud addition follows an ongoing effort to allow Alexa to access major calendar services. Since March, tens of millions of G Suite, Outlook, and Office 365 account users have gained access to add events or check their calendar with Alexa.

To link an iCloud account with Alexa, go to the Settings tab in the Alexa app. Once its enabled, you can say things like “Alexa, what’s on my calendar today?” or “Alexa, add brunch with Rick Ross at 11 a.m. to my calendar.”

If you haven’t been back to the Alexa app recently, it’ll probably look a lot different. That’s because a series of new features for the intelligent assistant has launched in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, owners of Amazon Echo and Echo Dot gained the ability to make phone calls and send messages to people using the iOS or Android Alexa app. Push notifications are also coming soon.