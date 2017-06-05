Apple’s Siri will get a host of new features, including better expression, as part of an iOS 11 update coming this fall.

“We’ve used deep learning to create a really natural and expressive voice for Siri,” Apple VP Craig Federighi said.

The changes were announced today at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference being held June 5-9 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Other upcoming features include the ability to offer translations when talking to Siri, starting with translations from English to Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, and German.

Additional apps will also be able to interact with Siri, including Apple Pay for peer-to-peer payments, WeChat, and OmniFocus 2.

Siri has been able to add events to calendar or answer random questions for a long time, but at WWDC last year, Apple announced plans to open Siri up to interact with apps, a feature that first became available last September with the launch of iOS 10. Since then, Siri has been able to do things like send WhatsApp messages and search for LinkedIn Learning courses with voice alone. iMessage apps and the iMessage App Store also debuted with iOS 10.

With iOS 11 Siri will also be able to make more additional suggestions. Apple Pay, for example, appears to be the first app that will enter conversations in iMessage to make suggestions.

Suggested text or bot usage is a feature percolating through Facebook’s intelligent assistant M and Google Assistant as well.