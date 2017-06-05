Today is the Apple keynote presentation for its Worldwide Developer’s Conference. And while no earthshaking announcements are rumored to be on tap, it’s still a can’t-miss event for Apple junkies around the world.

Fortunately, you don’t have to be in Silicon Valley to watch. Per usual, Apple will be livestreaming the keynote. Though you need to have either Safari or Microsoft Edge browser on the desktop to watch it.

Start time for the San Jose shindig is 10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), and 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

On tap: Apple is expected to unveil the updates that will come in iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11. In addition, there’s talk that we may see (or hear) the new Siri Speaker, plus other assorted hardware updates to the iPad Pro and MacBooks.

Yes, lots of Apple moisty goodness baked in. People will go nuts over the details, as usual.

But this years’ edition comes at an interesting moment for the company, which shrugged off declining sales last year to return to growth. And yet, product-wise, many are holding their breath to see what the 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone will bring this fall.

The buzz around the possible Siri Speaker is interesting. But will be hard to ignore that Apple is starting well behind Amazon and Google in the virtual assistant hardware game.

Beyond that, there remains the question of whether anything announced today, or this fall for that matter, is going to cure what’s ailing Apple in China, where sales and marketshare continue to suffer.

Still, for all that anxiety, investors remain supremely confident. Apple’s stock continues to set new record highs week after week this year, and the world’s most valuable company seems to have plenty of backers who believe the very best is yet to come.

We won’t know for sure. But in a few hours, we should have more clues as to what the future holds.