Augmented Pixels has created a new way to navigate using computer vision, and LG Electronics is announcing today it has built a 3D camera module that uses that technology to assist autonomous robots.

Palo Alto, California-based Augmented Pixels, a computer vision research and development company, calls the technology SLAM, or simultaneous location and mapping. It is targeting SLAM at robots, drones, AR, and VR.

The module can also be used for inside-out tracking for augmented reality and virtual reality headsets. That means that it figures out the position of the headset using a camera that is on the headset.

“Augmented Pixels currently has the fastest proprietary SLAM for mono and stereo cameras, as well as sensor fusion and technologies for autonomous navigation (obstacle avoidance, point cloud semantics, etc.) on the market,” said Vitaliy Goncharuk, CEO of Augmented Pixels, in a statement. “All our systems are hardware-agnostic, but our clients require a complete solution, that combines computer vision software with hardware. Our partnership with LG Electronics allows us to come up with a very efficient solution for markets of AR Glasses and Home Robotics.”

LG Electronics has designed a compact module consisting of a stereo camera, IR, and processor on board that aims to optimize high performance against low power consumption. It can be customized for different hardware platforms and use cases. Augmented Pixels provides software for autonomous navigation (obstacle avoidance, point cloud semantics, etc.), based on its proprietary SLAM technology.

Yun Sup Shin, principal engineer at LG Electronics, said in a statement, “We are very excited to be working with Augmented Pixels to offer the customers the exact technology they need. The single module that incorporates our camera and SLAM technology is an efficient solution in terms of performance and pricing. It can satisfy requirements of many manufacturers of robots and AR/VR systems, who are looking for effective ways to incorporate enhanced computer vision into their products. Our compact module has a processor, so all algorithms and software running on board provide flexibility to our customers and remove a lot of limitations based on limited calculation power of consumer devices.”