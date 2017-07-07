Motorola’s lineup has already seen the addition of a new model line this year in the form of the Moto C and C Plus, and now the Lenovo subsidiary is preparing to announce its first special edition handsets, as well.

Marketing material for one of those devices, the Moto G5S Plus, was shared with VentureBeat, and it describes a phone that is larger than the standard G5 Plus, while also built of a more premium material and featuring enhanced imaging capabilities.

Possibly set to be unveiled alongside the non-Plus special edition of the Moto G5 as well as the Moto Z2 Force at a July 25 event, the G5S Plus eschews a plastic enclosure for anodized aluminum. And although the screen resolution remains unchanged from the G5 Plus’ Full HD (1080 x 1920), it includes a larger, 5.5-inch display. (The G5 and G5 Plus have 5.0- and 5.2-inch displays, respectively.)

Also unchanged are key internals like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (2.0GHz octa-core) and memory configurations that max out at 4GB RAM / 64GB internal storage.

The standout feature, then, is the new dual rear camera module, whose 13-megapixel sensors (one color, one black-and-white) replace the regular G5 Plus’ single 12-megapixel component. The front-facing selfie cam also sees an upgrade in resolution, from 5 to 8 megapixels. That rear camera sensor pairing will enable such features as the bokeh effect, background replacement, and the display of selective elements in black-and-white.

Besides the G5S Plus, two other impending Moto-branded handsets are said to sport dual rear cameras: the Z2 Force and the X4.