Visabot, which began by helping people apply for the kinds of visas startup founders typically seek, can now help you apply for a green card, founder Artem Goldman announced today.

The service will be offered for $150 and walk a person through the green card process and schedule appointments with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Goldman spoke at MB 2017, a gathering of startups and tech companies in the AI and bot industries. Hosted by VentureBeat, the gathering, now in its 10th year, is being held July 11-12 in San Francisco.

Visabot first launched last fall shortly after the election of Donald Trump and steadily added new features. In February the bot added a service to assist young immigrants who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, also known as “dreamers.”

The DACA portion of Visabot was created by cofounders Goldman and Andrey Zinoviev, along with the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics and a team of engineers Visabot works with in Russia.

Earlier this year the company joined the 500 Startups accelerator program.

Visabot is one in a series of bots made to handle government interactions in a conversational way. DoNotPay bot has helped residents of New York, Seattle, London, and other cities fight parking tickets, while others like Casetext’s assistant CARA helps lawyers conduct legal research.