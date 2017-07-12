Chatfuel will launch a new service next month to design automated bots for brands that want customized conversational experiences.

Chatfuel has been used to create such popular bots as the Golden State Warriors bot as well as for brands like Adidas and the New York Times.

The news was announced today at MB 2017, a two-day gathering of AI and bot industry innovators being held at Fort Mason in San Francisco.

Beyond toolkits provided by tech giants like Facebook, Microsoft, and other brands, Chatfuel is one of the most commonly used ways to create a bot for the

At Facebook’s developer conference this spring, Chatfuel was repeatedly brought up and called a critical part of the Messenger bot ecosystem, and it’s easy to understand why.

At that time, Facebook Messenger said it had 100,000 bots on its platform, and 46,000 of active Messenger bots were made with Chatfuel, CEO Dmitrii Dumik told VentureBeat.

The announcement from Chatfuel today comes at an opportune time. At Day One of MB 2017, Facebook Messenger head of product Stan Chudnovsky announced that the platform, with its 1.2 billion monthly active users, will extend its advertising on home screen beta worldwide. Ads that contain conversational experiences — either automated bots or those that include a human — will be an important part of that ad experience, Chudnovsky said.