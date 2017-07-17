Samsung has announced that its mobile payments services, Samsung Pay, now supports PayPal payments in-store, on the web, and in-app — basically anywhere Samsung Pay is accepted.

The news comes three months after Google’s Android Pay service added support for PayPal, while last week Apple revealed that you could now pay for digital goods through Apple’s own stores using PayPal — though it stopped short of supporting PayPal payments through Apple Pay itself.

Samsung Pay is now fully available in 19 markets, having launched in its native South Korea back in August 2015 — before landing in the U.S., China, Spain, and a number of markets across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Samsung and PayPal have actually partnered in the past, starting with the launch back in 2014 of the Galaxy S5 smartphone that integrated fingerprint authentication into the device for seamless PayPal payments online and in-store. It was this tie-up that reportedly led to Apple omitting PayPal from the launch of Apple Pay shortly after.

Additionally, Braintree, a PayPal subsidiary that helps power online and mobile payments for ecommerce companies, will also support Samsung Pay, thereby extending Samsung’s payments reach to more merchants if they add just a few lines of code to their websites and apps.

“At PayPal, we are focused on creating the best mobile commerce experiences for our customers and partnering with technology leaders like Samsung to create experiences that our millions of joint customers love and can utilize no matter where they shop,” said PayPal COO Bill Ready. “By adding PayPal to Samsung Pay, we will combine Samsung’s ubiquitous payment solution with PayPal’s seamless and secure mobile wallet — delivering easy access to a simple, secure payment experience.”

Initially, access to PayPal payments will be limited to Samsung Pay users in the U.S., but it will be extended to other markets shortly.