I’ve always looked forward to the next Nexus, and last year, the Pixel. My first Android phone was a Nexus 5. This year, I’ve used nothing but the Pixel XL. But the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, or whatever Google ends up calling them (the branding hasn’t leaked yet), give me almost nothing to look forward to.

As my colleague Evan Blass reported earlier today, both of this year’s phones will have a squeezable frame and stereo speakers. Both will also not receive dual rear cameras and will lose the headphone jack.

That’s just one thing to look forward to.

Since I would probably go for the larger phone, I guess I should count my blessings, because only the Pixel XL successor will be getting smaller top and bottom bezels. But if that’s what I’m supposed to be interested in, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note8 look much more appealing.

Stereo speakers is something I can look forward to. I probably won’t mind having only one rear camera, as I happen to prefer the Pixel camera to the rest of the competition, at least so far. Maybe the squeezable frame will grow on me.

But no headphone jack? Nope, just nope.

I refuse to limit my options because of a trend Apple has created. In my eyes, this is no different from making a thinner phone by cutting battery capacity.

I will not support phones that make poor hardware tradeoffs. I want thinner bezels, not a squeezable frame. I want longer battery life, not a thinner phone. And I want a headphone jack, not an adapter.

Hardware aside, I love stock Android — it’s arguably my biggest draw to Google’s Nexus and Pixel phones. I want the latest software from Google, and nothing else.

And to be fair, I won’t be making a decision to replace my phone until I have at least played with the Note8 and this year’s larger Pixel. But right now, Google is making me much more interested in what Samsung has to offer.

Samsung isn’t going to give me stock Android — the days of Google Play edition devices is over. But the South Korean giant is getting better at keeping up with updates, so maybe it’s worth learning the easiest way to rip out Samsung’s apps and customizations from Samsung phones.

Clearly, I just want Samsung to make next year’s Pixel.

