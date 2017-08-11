X.ai has raised $10 million to respond to calls by its user community for the intelligent assistant to adopt new features and move beyond English-speaking markets. X.ai previously raised about $23 million in April 2016.

The new funding will bring X.ai’s meeting scheduler assistant Amy beyond email to voice-enabled assistants like Alexa and chat apps like Slack and WeChat. Today, X.ai is only available to schedule meetings in emails. A Business Edition of Amy launched in February, while subscriptions for teams was made available last fall.

The money will also be used to bring Amy to markets that use other languages, like multiple forms of Chinese and Danish, as well as to connect with other services sometimes tied to meetings, such as Uber or OpenTable, CEO Dennis Mortensen told VentureBeat in an email.

Other potential new features for Business Edition users include bios of people you are to meet with, the ability to reserve meeting rooms, and the power to schedule the meeting.

X.ai competes with a slew of other services that seek to automate meeting scheduling services, including MixMax, Meekan, and Meetingbird.

The $10 million round was led by Fenox Venture Capital with participation from DCM.

The company has 150 employees and is based in New York City.