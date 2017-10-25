Google today launched Android Studio 3.0, the latest version of its integrated development environment (IDE), with new features like app profiling tools to quickly diagnose performance issues, support for the Kotlin programming language, and new wizards for accelerating development using the latest Android Oreo APIs. The company today also started rolling out the first developer preview of Android 8.1 Oreo with Android Go optimizations, a new Neural Networks API, and a few smaller enhancements in response to feedback.

You can download the new version of Android Studio for Windows, Mac, and Linux now directly from developer.android.com/studio. If you are already using Android Studio, you can get the latest version in the navigation menu (Help => Check for Update on Windows/Linux and Android Studio => Check for Updates on OS X).

To get the Android 8.1 developer preview on your Pixel or Nexus device, you’ll have to enroll in the Android Beta Program to get the update over-the-air. The Developer Preview is available for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and the Android emulator. Google is aiming for a final public version in December.

Android Studio 3.0

Here’s the rundown of what version 3.0 brings to the table:

This release also includes many stability and performance fixes in addition to the new features (full release notes). Google didn’t mention its plans for the next version.

Android 8.1 Developer Preview

Android 8.1 brings new features and developer APIs (API level 27), along with the usual optimizations, bug fixes, and security patches. Google highlighted the following new APIs:

Android Go memory optimizations and targeting — A set of memory optimizations for Android Go configurations (1GB or less of memory). New hardware feature constants can target the distribution of apps and APK splits to normal or low-RAM devices running Android 8.1 and later.

Neural Networks API — Neural Networks API in the NDK enables hardware-accelerated inference operations on supported devices. The Neural Networks API is a foundational layer for ML frameworks like TensorFlow Lite — Google’s upcoming cross-platform ML framework for mobile — as well as Caffe2 and others.

Autofill enhancements — password managers and other Autofill services can now use the Autofill framework.

Shared memory API — Apps can map anonymous shared memory and manage protection controls using the SharedMemory API. The API is parcelable, AIDL friendly, and exposes useful features like removing write permissions.

The Android 8.1 APIs are already final, by the way, so Google has already opened Google Play for apps compiled against or targeting API level 27. You can publish your APK updates in your alpha, beta, or production channels.

For more information, check out the Android 8.1 for Developers site, the diff report, and the updated API reference docs.