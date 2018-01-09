August Home today announced a partnership with same-day delivery service Deliv to provide in-home delivery of groceries and packages. The goal of the partnership is to pair Deliv’s services for brands like Nike and Williams & Sonoma with a network of smart home locks made by August and Yale to offer delivery services to retailers and businesses, and safe deliveries for customers of those brands.

Amazon launched its in-home delivery service last October just days after August Home was acquired by Swedish firm Assa Abloy as part of plans to expand the company’s smart locks and video doorbells to more markets worldwide. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Assa Abloy began to make in-home deliveries in Sweden last fall.

“August and Deliv recently partnered on a pilot with Walmart to test new in-home delivery services that make people’s lives easier,” August Home CEO Jason Johnson said in a statement. “With Deliv, we are making August Access available to any retailer to offer their customers the option of secure in-home delivery.”

The August Access in-home handyman services and deliveries first launched in 2015 and currently includes partners like Airbnb and HomeAway, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.

Deliv currently provides same-day delivery to 35 markets across the U.S. for near 150 major companies ranging from retailers like Nike and Walgreens to Google Express and The UPS Store.

Customers shopping with any of these retailers will be given the option at checkout to notify the retailer they’re a member of the August Access program. Once the checkout is finished, a one-time pin code will be given to a delivery person, and if you aren’t home, the code will be used to place the package inside your home.

The announcement was made at the Consumer Electronic Show, held January 9-12 in Las Vegas.