Speaking in the United Kingdom today regarding Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum, Apple CEO Tim Cook briefly addressed the topic of iPhone addiction, seemingly casting blame on social media, and the “overuse” of technology.

“I don’t have a kid,” said the 57-year-old Cook, “but I have a nephew that I put some boundaries on. There are some things that I won’t allow; I don’t want them on a social network.”

A debate has raged over whether smartphones, social media, or a combination of factors is leading children — and many adults — to stay glued to their devices, awaiting text and other communications. Earlier this month, shareholders called for Apple to address what they deemed childrens’ iPhone addiction, and in response, Apple rapidly pledged to enhance iOS’s parental controls.

According to The Guardian, Cook said that he does not “believe in overuse” of technology, noting that “I’m not a person that says we’ve achieved success if you’re using it all the time,” he said. “I don’t subscribe to that at all.”

He also explained that technology should not have a major role in academic subjects where it’s not needed. “In a course on literature, do I think you should use technology a lot? Probably not.”

The comments come ahead of the company’s Q1 2018 earnings on February 1, where Apple is expected to report record-breaking device sales numbers. Apple recently announced plans to inject billions of dollars into the U.S. economy, including product support and manufacturing efforts for the next five years.