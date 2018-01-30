Pinterest today announced it has hired Google computer vision research lead Chuck Rosenberg to be the company’s head of computer vision and lead its visual search engineering team.

During his nearly 15 years at Google, Rosenberg led image search and image understanding groups at the search giant and helped the company implement its first neural nets.

Pinterest has been about more than pins for some time now, investing heavily in talent to improve its computer vision features. With the emergence of computer vision-powered tools like Lens and Lens Your Look in the past year, Pinterest’s products now compete with visual search from companies like Amazon and Google, as well as products like Amazon’s Echo Look and Google’s Lens and Clips.

Rosenberg joins an executive team made up heavily of former Google employees.

Randy Keller, who spent more than a decade at Google and led teams of engineers, came to Pinterest last February to become its head of search.

Vanja Josifovski came to Pinterest in 2015 and, after heading teams including the one that created Lens, became the company’s first CTO in May 2017.

At Pinterest, the CTO reports to head of engineering Li Fan, who came to Pinterest in 2016 after acting as head of image search at Google.

In a statement shared with VentureBeat, Josifovski remarked, “With 25+ years of experience leading large-scale computer vision and machine learning projects, Chuck’s expertise will be valuable in moving our products to the next level and inspiring our growing user base of Pinners to take action on the ideas they discover.”

Rosenberg will report to Josifovski and will begin by working on the company’s visual discovery roadmap, which includes Lens camera search and object detection projects, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat.