This week on the Heartland Tech channel, we published an essay from Josh Driver, the founder of an Indiana software startup and a member of the LGBTQ community, on how his state can create a more welcoming environment for businesses. There’s a few sentences I’d like to highlight in particular:

“Personally, as the founder of a tech startup, I want to know that Indiana has my back. You can give me tax credits and incentives all day long, but I’m looking for authentic support. I need to know that the tech talent I need to grow my business is welcomed here.”

This is a sentiment that I hear repeatedly from the founders of tech startups, as well as organizations that seek to make their states more startup friendly: Tax incentives aren’t enough. The states and cities that are going to pull ahead — as tech companies, from industry giants like Google and Amazon to young startups, look to add more jobs outside of Silicon Valley — are the ones that recognize that building a tech hub is about more than just wooing businesses, but also wooing the people who will help grow the business.

What does it look like to create a good environment for tech talent? It depends upon who you ask, but a few answers I hear cited most often are: a place that’s welcoming to tech workers from various backgrounds, a place with a strong school system that middle and senior-level workers will be comfortable sending their children to, and a place that allows workers to live an active lifestyle.

