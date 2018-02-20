Snapchat is getting a massive dose of GIFs from today with the news that the app will be integrating with Giphy’s gargantuan library of animated stickers.

Now when you take a photo or video, you’ll be able to add a funky GIF sticker to your creation, which you can scale according to your preferences.

Giphy already has a number of big-name technology integrations under its belt, including one with the mighty Facebook, which has offered support for Giphy GIFs for several years. Giphy has raised north of $150 million in funding and was last valued at around $300 million, which isn’t bad for a GIF search platform.

Snap has announced a number of updates recently, including new audience analytics for brands and celebrities, and it has also opened its marketing API for all developers to use. However, the most contentious update of late has been Snapchat’s redesign, which was aimed at making a clearer distinction between your Snapchat friends and professional content creators. The update has caused considerable consternation among Snapchatters who have campaigned the company to revert to the previous design; however, CEO Evan Spiegel recently confirmed that the redesign is here to stay.

With that in mind, Snap announced today that it will soon be rolling out Tabs to the Discover and Friends pages within Snapchat to help users sort through friends’ stories and group chats, as well as subscriptions for professional content creators.