Amazon has announced that it’s expanding its Whole Foods delivery service to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta.

The move comes a month after the ecommerce giant first revealed it was leveraging its $13.7 billion Whole Foods acquisition to introduce free two-hour grocery deliveries through Prime Now in just a handful of markets, including Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, and Virginia Beach.

The company revealed at the time that it planned to expand its offering across the U.S. throughout 2018, and today marks the first stage of this expansion.

Amazon first launched Prime Now in New York back in 2014, and it was later rolled out across the U.S. and internationally. Through the service, Prime members can access free delivery on key products within a two-hour period, or if they’re in a major rush they can pay $7.99 for delivery within a one-hour slot.