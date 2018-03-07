This week, I’m in Reno, Nevada for VentureBeat’s Blueprint conference, where we’ve gathered more than 300 entrepreneurs, investors, and economic development officials to talk about the challenges and the opportunities facing tech companies who have set up shop outside of Silicon Valley.

One of the most common sentiments I hear from the panelists and attendees I’ve spoken with: the benefits to opening an office or looking for talent in second or third tier markets isn’t as widely touted as the benefits of doing business in the Bay Area, but it is powerful. And interest in exploring these second and third tier markets is only growing.

Eventbrite’s director of engineering Patrick Poele said that the company’s turnover rate in its Nashville engineering office — which it opened in 2014 — is statistically close to zero. For many companies in the Bay Area, the turnover rate is 25 percent.

David Garcia, the director of a technology incubator in San Antonio called Geekdom, acknowledges that his city probably won’t produce the next big techgiant. But it’s home to thriving back-end companies that he says build the “plumbing” of the internet — which he says presents a powerful opportunity for the city.

Although Silicon Valley may not be over, as a recent New York Times article pondered, there are signs that the area doesn’t hold the same allure — especially for recent graduates — as it used to. Tiffany Apczynski, VP of public policy at Zendesk, said that employees are moving from the company’s Madison office to its San Francisco — but not permanently. Instead, they are taking a sabbatical similar to a “study abroad semester” because they want the experience of living in the Bay Area — without paying exorbitant rent prices for the rest of their life.

As always, thanks for reading, and check out the rest of our content from the Blueprint conference below.

Thanks for reading,

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

