Google has confirmed last week’s rumor on Reddit: Android Wear has been rebranded to Wear OS by Google. In short, Google’s wearable operating system is no longer tied to Android — it’s “a wearables operating system for everyone.” Users will begin to see the new name on their watch and phone app “over the next few weeks.”

Google explains that Android Wear was always meant to bring wearables to as many people as possible. After bringing iOS support to Android Wear in August 2015, Google has continued to make sure the platform works for both Android and iOS users. In 2017, one out of three new Android Wear watch owners also used an iPhone, Google revealed.

While the name is new today, Google promises there is more to come. Without going into detail, the company said “new features and improvements” will be released “over the coming weeks and months.”

Google also shared a few numbers about the platform today. Since launch, more than 50 watches running Android Wear have been built so far “to help you manage your fitness, connect with the people who matter most, and show you the information you care about.” The company saw more than 60 percent year-over-year growth in activations between the 2016 holiday season and the 2017 holiday season.

And yet the platform has been unable to keep up with the competition. The biggest players in the space, including market leaders Apple, Fitbit, and Xiaomi, don’t use it. They have their own operating systems tailored for their devices. But Google isn’t giving up — it’s just doubling down on marketing.