This year, we have seen an acceleration of Silicon Valley tech giants opening AI research labs around the world to gain traction among researchers and fulfill global ambitions.

In the past six months or so, Google brought labs to China and France, Facebook opened labs in Pittsburgh and Seattle, and Microsoft announced plans to open labs near universities in Berkeley, California and Melbourne, Australia.

Last month, Samsung announced labs in Cambridge, Moscow, and Toronto. This week, Nvidia announced plans to open a new lab in Toronto, while Google shared plans to open a lab in Accra, Ghana, Google’s first in Africa and perhaps the first of any tech giant in Africa.

Like other research centers around the world, the Accra AI lab will look for ways to produce state-of-the-art models and will partner with regional institutions like theAfrican Institute of Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

The lab will focus on medical diagnosis and treatment, fairness in machine learning, and interpretability and understanding of machine learning models, a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.

Dr. Moustapha Cisse will act as lead of the Accra research lab. A research scientist who previously worked at Facebook AI Research and recently joined Google AI, Cisse is also an AIMS professor and founder of the organization Black in AI.

Cisse’s current research efforts focus on improving the fairness and reliability of learning algorithms.

While things are just getting started, I hope that just as the French AI center will have an emphasis on art, the work carried out at the latest Google AI lab takes advantage of unique attributes that can be found in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Some that come to mind: Africa is the second largest continent in the world by land mass and a lot of people live in rural areas, so AI solutions meant for people who live in rural areas, like remote medical imaging or drone services, could be worth pursuing.

Africa is also by far the youngest continent on the planet, so research that affects the lives of young people, such as applications in education or personal finance may also be fitting.

Sixty percent of the population in Africa is under the age of 25. By comparison, in the next youngest region — Latin America and the Caribbean — 42 percent of its population is under 25. Europe has the smallest percentage of population under 25, at 27 percent.

More than half the world’s population growth will be in Africa by 2050, according to estimates from the United Nations.

Particularly as AI expands to parts of society beyond tech, much is said about the need for the democratization of AI, the need for a diverse range of viewpoints, and how AI will shape the future and change humanity forever. If AI is the future, then perhaps no region has a right to say something about that future more than Africa does.

The opening of the lab in Ghana is a reminder that as AI labs proliferate around the world, they may produce state-of-the-art AI research that advances common industry goals, but they can also carry out research that harnesses the unique characteristics and challenges that can be found in different regions all over the globe.

For AI coverage, send news tips to Khari Johnson and Kyle Wiggers, and guest post submissions to Cosette Jarrett.

Thanks for reading,

Khari Johnson

Please enjoy this video of Carbon Robotics CEO Rosanna Myers explaining why the effect of robotics could be similar to how the harvester changed farming and society.

From VB

U.S. Senators ask Amazon how Alexa improperly sent a voice recording

U.S. senators Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Chris Coons (D-DE) have sent a letter to Amazon demanding answers regarding an incident last month when a woman in Portland, Oregon who declined to share her full name told CBS News affiliate Kiro-TV that a recording of a conversation she had was sent to a person in her […]

Read the full story

AI startup Clarifai hacked by Russian source while part of Pentagon’s Project Maven

Computer vision company Clarifai is being accused of being hacked last year by one or more people in Russia while participating in the Department of Defense’s Project Maven, then failing to report the breach to the Pentagon. Former Clarifai employee and Air Force captain Amy Liu filed a lawsuit earlier this month in which she […]

Read the full story

Plum uses AI to hire people ‘that never would have been discovered through a traditional hiring process’

EXCLUSIVE: Plum, a recruitment platform based in Waterloo, Canada, uses artificial intelligence to match job candidates with companies.

Read the full story

Samsung Next launches Q Fund for startups tackling AI’s biggest challenges

Samsung’s team designed to seek out innovative, forward-thinking technology today announced the launch of the Q Fund, an investment initiative meant to advance early-stage AI startups. Initial investments by the Q Fund include robotics startup Vicarious AI, which raised $50 million last July, and Covariant AI. Formerly named Embodied Intelligence, Covariant is teaching robots to learn […]

Read the full story

Google taps neural nets for better offline translation in 59 languages

Google’s online translations have been powered by neural machine translation (NMT) since 2016, and today the company is rolling out its neural net-driven approach to more accurate, natural-sounding translations for Google Translate iOS and Android app users to carry out translations offline in 59 languages. Offline NMT was made by the Translate team in conjunction […]

Read the full story

Physicist Max Tegmark on the promise and pitfalls of artificial intelligence

Max Tegmark, a cosmologist, professor at MIT, and foremost thinker in artificial intelligence, spoke with VentureBeat about the implications of superintelligence AI.

Read the full story

4 ways Alexa will change how small businesses reach customers

Amazon’s Alexa has introduced a series of new features in recent months with the potential to vastly change how small businesses reach their customers, including in-skill payments and skills recommendations.

Read the full story

Beyond VB

Google and Wikipedia are making an AI-powered internet beef detector

By looking at how a conversation begins on Wikipedia, neural networks are learning to predict how they will end. (via Motherboard)

Read the full story

AI is acquiring a sense of smell that can detect illnesses in human breath

Artificial intelligence (AI) is best known for its ability to see (as in driverless cars) and listen (as in Alexa and other home assistants). From now on, it may also smell. (via The Conversation)

Read the full story

This AI simulated the 2018 World Cup 100,000 times to predict a winner

A group of researchers used AI and machine learning to predict that Spain and Germany are the most likely winners of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (via Motherboard)

Read the full story

AI gives silenced radio journalist his voice back

A U.S. radio journalist who lost his voice two years ago will soon return to the air, thanks to artificial intelligence. (via BBC)

Read the full story