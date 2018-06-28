Amazon today announced the release of the Alexa Skills Kit for Python beta, marking the first time the software development kit has been available in a language other than JavaScript.

The Alexa Skills Kit is for developers, businesses, and anyone interested to make voice apps for Alexa, called skills.

The Alexa Skills Kit for Python SDK will be able to do the same things as the JSON version of the kit, such as make calls to Alexa APIs, store and retrieve information, share visual display assets, and quickly access support libraries with pre-written code to accomplish common voice app tasks.

To date, generally available JSON and Node.js versions of the Alexa Skills Kit have been used to create more than 40,000 Alexa skills available in the Alexa Skills Store.

While Google Assistant and its Home speakers continue to expand their presence around the world, with plans to reach 95 percent of Android users by the end of the year, so does Amazon.

Earlier today, Amazon announced its Fire tablets will begin to operate with visual displays similar to the kind available in Echo Show and Echo Spot smart speakers with screens, and this week Alexa was made available in the Alexa iOS app, also with visual displays.

in the past month, Amazon debuted the Fire TV Cube with Alexa inside and made generally available the Echo Look, a device powered by computer vision that makes Alexa into your fashion assistant.