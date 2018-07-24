Expense software startup Divvy announced today that it has raised a $35 million round led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners. That brings the total amount of funding raised for the Lehi, Utah-based startup to $57 million.

The fresh injection of capital is notable given that Divvy launched its first product out of beta just six months ago. There aren’t many startups in Utah that have raised that amount of money so shortly after launching. For reference, Podium, another Lehi-based B2B startup, raised a $32 million round of capital after about three years in business.

Taking some cues from Venmo, Divvy has created an expense platform that allows employees to send a spending request to their boss, and receive approval in real-time via a mobile app or desktop platform. That eliminates the need for employees to submit an expense report at the end of the month. Divvy partners Wex Bank to issue Divvy-branded Mastercards through Wex Bank, and makes money by taking a cut of the interchange fee generated after a transaction.

Divvy is calling its latest fundraise a “Series B round,” but it comes two months after raising $10.5 million, and six months after raising $7 million, so it’s not coming at the same time as a traditional Series B round. Divvy cofounder and CEO Blake Murray said in a phone interview with VentureBeat that Divvy has been in contact with Insight for the last several months, before Divvy even launched its product. For its part, Insight has plenty of cash to invest, having just closed a $6.3 billion fund.

“[Insight] has a lot of success in building hypergrowth companies, and we just feel like they can help us get there,” Murray said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Divvy to transform corporate expense tracking from a reactive to proactive process,” Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Venture Partners, said in a press release.

Currently, Divvy has more than 700 companies signed up as customers. However, Divvy is free to use, so the real test of the company’s staying power is how long customers stick with Divvy. Murray said that in the roughly six months since Divvy’s been publicly available, less than 1 percent of customers have attrited.

Murray said that the company plans to use the new round of funding to build a regional sales team in California — its first outside of Utah — as well as add to its product, marketing, and engineering teams. Murray told VentureBeat that Divvy is spending about $60,000 per month on marketing right now, but that will certainly increase in the coming months.

Divvy currently has more than 70 full-time employees. Other investors include Utah’s Pelion Ventures, and the CEO of two well-established Utah tech companies — Domo and Pluralsight — as angel investors.