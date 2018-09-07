The third Seattle store in Amazon’s cashierless Amazon Go chain opened its doors this week, and the company’s already gearing up to open another. This one will be in New York.

At least four job listings for a new Amazon Go location were posted on Thursday evening, The Information today reported, seeking candidates for a store manager, an assistant manager, a learning and development manager, and a training lead associate. Details on the location were scant otherwise, but an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the news to VentureBeat via email.

The Amazon Go experience has remained relatively consistent store-to-store so far, offering groceries; fresh foods like salads, sandwiches, wraps, and meal kits; and Amazon Go-branded water bottles, mugs, and t-shirts to shoppers willing to download the requisite app. It works like this: Customers scan a code at turnstiles near the entrance, pick out the goods they’d like to purchase, and swipe the code again before they leave. All the while, ceiling-mounted cameras and pressure sensors keep track of what they’ve grabbed, and a cloud-based system charges the payment method associated with their account once they’ve checked out.

Amazon confirmed earlier this year that additional Amazon Go stores are in the works. In May, it posted job listings for Chicago and San Francisco, and Recode recently reported that it intends to open as many as six Amazon Go locations by the end of this year.

Go’s headline-grabbing ribbon cuttings have startups seeking to replicate — and in some cases improve upon — Amazon’s checkout-free technology. (Even Microsoft is said to be developing an Amazon Go competitor, Reuters reported in June.) Standard Cognition opened a cashierless store in San Francisco today, following hot on the heels of Inokyo and Zippin. Tel Aviv-based company Trigo Vision, meanwhile, plans to roll out its platform to existing retail locations in the coming months.

Amazon Go is but one cog in Amazon’s brick-and-mortar wheel, of course. The retailer acquired grocery chain Whole Foods in June for $13.7 billion, which it’s integrated tightly with its Amazon Prime membership program and same-day Prime Now delivery service. (Amazon Prime members get discounts on select Whole Foods items.) It operates bookstores in Washington, California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Massachusetts. And it’s reportedly mulling the purchase of movie theater chain Landmark.