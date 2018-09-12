Last week marked the one-year-anniversary of Amazon opening up its search for HQ2. There were quite a few news outlets that, for the occasion, rolled out opinion pieces on what it has all meant.

Axios wrote that what’s even more important than where Amazon will locate its headquarters is the fact that the company now has a “database chock full of granular details about the economic development prospects of every major metropolitan area in the United States….that database could help it make expansion decisions that go way beyond the new headquarters.”

In my own piece, I wrote that my big takeaway from the past year was that big tech’s quest to spread more tech jobs across America is likely going to be unsatisfying in many regards. It’s going to take longer than we hope, and it’s not going to be as fair of a process as we hope. If companies choose to keep the process as secretive as possible, in order to maintain the upper hand while negotiating tax breaks, it’s going to erase a lot of goodwill in their new hometown.

One other point I mentioned in my piece — in the past year, it seems that more techworkers and founders than ever before are expressing interest in leaving or expanding outside of Silicon Valley than ever before. And I think a large part of that is due to HQ2 — because if one of the world’s largest tech companies is thinking of going elsewhere, why aren’t you?

So, I’d like to hear from you — likely a founder, investor, or techworker outside of Silicon Valley — about how the conversations in your tech community have changed in the past year.

Are more Valley folks expressing genuine interest in your city’s tech community, or is their interest surface level? Is your city having more conversations about what it will take to build a tech community following the HQ2 contest, or has your city’s government already moved on?

Send me your thoughts and feedback via email, and as always, thanks for reading. You can also sign up here for VentureBeat’s Heartland Tech newsletter to get this column in your inbox weekly.

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

Featured Video

Check out this video from CNBC, “E-commerce jobs expanding in places manufacturing left behind”

From the Heartland Tech channel

Pendo, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based software company that develops tools for enterprise product teams, today announced a $50 million round of funding, led by Palo Alto’s Sapphire Ventures. New investors in the round include Geodesic Capital and FirstMark Capital, while existing investors Pendo investors Battery Ventures, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital, and Contour Venture Partners also participated. […]

Read the full story

OPINION: One year ago, Amazon announced that it intended to build a second headquarters, dubbed HQ2. But Amazon didn’t have a specific destination in mind to build its headquarters — instead, it invited any metropolitan area in North America with at least 1 million people to pitch Amazon on why they should be chosen. Most corporate […]

Read the full story

GUEST: The Economist cover story “Peak Valley” highlights outrageous costs of living, poor local government, and high operating costs as the catalysts behind an impending Silicon Valley collapse. We’re skeptical, but we do see its influence dwindling as technology invades new sectors that drive the economies of other regions.

Read the full story

Beyond VB

A venture firm called Hypothesis Ventures has formed to take advantage of a new $6 trillion opportunity — and that opportunity is found outside Silicon Valley.(via Fortune)

Read the full story

Earlier today, we took the stage at TechCrunch’s Disrupt event with top VCs Megan Quinn of Spark Capital, Sarah Tavel of Benchmark Capital, and Aileen Lee of Cowboy Ventures to explore some of the trends rippling through the startup investing ecosystem. (via TechCrunch)

Read the full story

Jaunt, a virtual reality tech company based out of San Mateo, Calif., is acquiring a specific software division of Personify, a Chicago-based startup that makes applications for streaming augmented and virtual reality videos. (via American Inno)

Read the full story

Commercial drone technology platform PrecisionHawk has acquired two companies to further expand its footprint in the energy sector. (via Hypepotamus)

Read the full story