Meditation startup Calm is expanding beyond English as it looks to double down on its recent impressive growth.

The company revealed that it is localizing its product for the German market, which will mean producing content in German and translating its website and apps into German. Calm added that it plans to localize for several more markets over the next year, though didn’t disclose which ones.

For the uninitiated, Calm is one of many VC-backed meditation and mindfulness apps designed to help users relieve stress. The subscription service, which costs $5 per month on an annual plan, offers various programs with more than 100 hours of audio content aimed at helping reduce anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Keep calm and grow

Calm was founded in 2012 by Michael Acton Smith, creator of Mind Candy phenomenon Moshi Monsters, and Alex Tew, who is perhaps best known for the Million Dollar Homepage. Calm is already profitable, with $22 million in revenue last year and an annual revenue run rate of $75 million, and it recently raised its first substantial VC investment via a $27 million series A round led by Insight Venture Partners.

“We’ve seen incredible growth this year — both as a business and in worldwide demand for sleep and meditation resources,” said Acton Smith. “We’re building a global brand that addresses universal needs in localized ways. Launching in Europe is just the start of our international efforts, and we plan to localize Calm in many new languages over the next 12 months.”

Investors are lining up to support mindfulness startups. A few months back, Shine raised $5 million to grow its SMS-based motivational app, while Headspace raised a chunky $37 million round and Simple Habit closed a smaller $2.5 million round. Digg cofounder Kevin Rose also launched a meditation app called Oak.

Elsewhere, Calm was nominated by Apple’s App Store editors as one of their top apps of 2017.

Things are looking good for the company, which is why it’s now ready to spread its proverbial wings and target new markets. It’s worth noting here that Germany was already one of Calm’s biggest markets in which English isn’t a native language, so building on that existing popularity makes sense.

“We’re in a global age of increased anxiety, depression, insomnia, and stress, which affects our everyday lives,” added Tew. “Studies have shown we’re averaging one hour less sleep per night than a few generations ago. By creating content that specifically helps users combat fundamental issues like sleep loss, we’re truly furthering our mission to make the world happier and healthier.”

Calm also announced today that it will soon be integrated with Sonos speakers, and it has struck a deal with American Airlines that will see Calm’s content, including breathing exercises and other calming meditations, embedded in the airline’s various on-board entertainment services.