YouTube has announced that advertisers will now be able to tailor their ad campaigns specifically for people viewing on a TV screen.

While ads have always been a part of YouTube on the big screen, marketers have thus far have only been able to optimize their advertisements for smartphones, tablets, and traditional computers. By adding “TV screens” as a device type to Google Ads and its Display & Video 360 campaign management tools, however, it’s now possible to target consumers in an environment where they’re sprawled on their lounge sofa watching their 50-inch flat-screen.

Desktop to TV

YouTube started life in a desktop browser, but it has long transcended its PC roots and moved into the mobile phone realm, while in recent years it has become a major part of the living room too. Through the likes of connected TV apps, games consoles, set-top boxes, and Chromecast, YouTube now garners more than 180 million hours of viewing a day through big screens, from more than one billion hours overall.

Being able to target users watching YouTube on their TV presents more opportunities for advertisers. They can create advertisements that would work better on a big screen compared to a smartphone, for example. And they can adjust their bids so that their ads show up more frequently for product searches performed through a Samsung smart TV. Similarly, if a company has a particular product to promote that would perhaps be more appealing to a TV viewer, such as a games console or Blu-ray player, they can ensure that their ads only show up for those viewers.

With TV screens now included as a device type, brands can also now see specific analytics and reports to determine how well their ads are performing on bigger screens, and adjust their creative output accordingly.