After Facebook announced in August that it was working on activity trackers so that users could see how much time they’re spending on the Instagram and Facebook apps, the company confirmed that the feature is starting to roll out. Called “Your Time on Facebook,” it is starting to roll out now to the latest versions of the Facebook Android and iOS apps over the next few weeks. This comes just a week after Instagram started rolling out the dashboard as well. TechCrunch first reported the news.

Users can navigate to the Settings & Privacy tab, and then click on “Your Time on Facebook,” to see how much time they’re spending on the Facebook app each day, and elect to receive a push notification once they go above the maximum amount of time they’d like to spend on Facebook each day. Users will also be able to mute push notifications here — which Facebook seems to be sending a lot of lately.

TechCrunch reported that there were some delays in getting the dashboard rolled out, though the statement from TechCrunch to the company just reads: “we slowed the rollout of the tools after launch so our teams could fix a few bugs before we expanded globally.”

“Time Well Spent” tools have become a must-have feature in mobile software this year, with iOS and Android both adding them in their latest versions. These tools have their limitations, though — on Facebook’s dashboard, you can just choose to ignore the notification that you’ve gotten that you’ve gone past the allotted time for the day. No company seems ready yet to more forcefully dissuade their users from checking their phone or opening an app beyond sending a single reminder that it’s time to log out.