A coalition of investors and entrepreneurs are increasingly worried that Europe’s startup momentum could be derailed by a lack of talent to fill jobs. In effort to draw attention to the problem and create a greater sense of urgency, this group published an open letter today signed by 30 CEOs calling on Europe’s political leaders to address the shortage.

“Europe could be the world’s most entrepreneurial continent but the limited availability of talent to nurture and fuel its blossoming start-up ecosystem is a serious bottleneck to growth,” the letter says. “That’s why we, the founders and executives of Europe’s leading tech businesses, now urge policymakers to put talent at the top of their agenda.”

The signees include CEOs of Farfetch, Stripe, Delivery Hero, BlaBlaCar, and Criteo. The group projects that at the current rate of growth, European startups will need to hire at least 100,000 employees over the next year. And that doesn’t include the startups that haven’t been created yet.

Among the efforts the group would like to see is changes to regulations regarding stock options. Currently, the rules are set by each country, rather than at the European Union level. And that has led to wildly different regulations.

A study by Index Ventures that will be released at the upcoming Slush Conference in Helsinki ranked countries by the ease at which the rules allow the use of stock options:

In an interview, Index partner Martin Mignot said in past years, lobbying efforts by the tech sector have focused on the need to inject more capital into the European system. While that hasn’t been completely solved, the trends have dramatically improved, as a growing number of European startups have demonstrated the ability to raise larger later-stage funding, he said.

That led the group to turn its attention to the talent issue.