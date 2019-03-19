Salesforce wants to supercharge customer service workflows with artificial intelligence. Toward that end, the San Francisco company today revealed a slew of AI-driven features headed to Service Cloud, its customer relationship management platform, including article recommendations and automated case routing.

They’re well-timed, says Salesforce. According to its 2019 State of the Service report, 88 percent of “high-performing” service organizations are poised to make significant investments in service this year, while 82 percent of executives say that their company’s customer service must “transform” to stay competitive.

“We are living in a new age of service where today’s customer expects great experiences at every stage of the buying cycle and across any channel, making the agent’s role more critical and more challenging than ever before,” Bill Patterson, executive vice president and general manager of Service Cloud at Salesforce, said. “With these new Service Cloud innovations, we are giving agents what need to rise to the occasion — a console built for modern customer service that is intelligent, collaborative and connected.”

In the coming weeks, Service Cloud’s agent console will get Einstein Reply Recommendations, which uses natural language processing to “instantly” suggest agent responses over chat and messaging. Furthermore, Salesforce’s Einstein AI platform — which made its debut in September 2016, and which now powers more than four billion daily predictions across over 30 bespoke services — will begin to use agents’ Service Cloud interactions to inform knowledge article recommendations.

Einstein Next Best Action, another forthcoming addition to the agent console, will tap rules and predictive intelligence to recommend steps most likely to boost satisfaction and cross-selling, like offering a customer a complimentary extended warranty on a discontinued product. Meanwhile, Einstein Case Routing will automatically complete case details and route reports to queues and agents based on a range of criteria, including qualifications, areas of expertise, and historical success rates.

That’s not all that’s coming down the pipeline. Salesforce this week also took the wraps off of Quip for Service, which enables agents to coauthor documents, bring in colleagues across company divisions, and host live conversations directly within case records. As the name implies, it ties into Quip, Salesforce’s cloud-based document suite that competes with the likes of Google Docs, Zoho Docs, and Microsoft 365.

Zenconnect, a Service Cloud customer that piloted the new features, claims it increased productivity across the board. “Tapping into Einstein helps us get maximum value from the information stored in our Salesforce CRM, and with that data we have been able to optimize all of our customer service department’s internal processes,” said CEO Yann Mercier. “After implementing Einstein AI to automatically classify cases, our customer service agents saw 25 percent [efficiency] gains, freeing them up to focus on higher-level projects.”

The newly announced features follow on the heels of Einstein Voice, a service that enables sales managers to dictate memos and navigate cloud services hands-free, and Salesforce Einstein Voice Bots, branded chatbots built on the Einstein Bot Platform that work with Alexa, the Google Assistant, and other voice assistants. In related news, Salesforce recently rolled out AI-powered features for Pardot and High Velocity Sales, and in July made Einstein bots for businesses generally available.