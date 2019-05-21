CloudBees, a San Jose, California-based software company that provides DevOps solutions to enterprises, today announced that it has secured $10 million in follow-on funding from HSBC. This brings the company’s last growth capital round to $72 million and its total raised to over $120 million. Cofounder and CEO Sacha Labourey says it will fuel expansion of CloudBees’ strategic partnerships and accelerate its global business growth, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

“This investment is indicative of the importance leading companies, such as HSBC, are placing on DevOps,” added Labourey. “DevOps is the new way to deliver software, enabling organizations to deliver software at the speed of ideas and allowing organizations to respond more quickly to customer needs and market demands.”

CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and provides enterprise support around Jenkins, an open source automation server written in Java that runs in serverlet containers such as Apache Tomcat. The company claims it is the largest contributor to Jenkins and the Kubernetes-optimized Jenkins X and says its engineers have written over 80% of the Jenkins core.

CloudBees initially developed runtime platform-as-a-service products built on Jenkins but pivoted away from these in September 2014 to focus on cloud and on-premises continuous delivery. Today, CloudBees offers commercial support and plugins for Jenkins, along with services like CloudBees Jenkins Operations Center, a dashboard from which admins can orchestrate Jenkins across teams, and CloudBees Jenkins Platform Private SaaS Edition, a cloud-hosted software suite that facilitates organization-wide access to the CloudBees Jenkins Platform.

Today’s news follows CloudBee’s acquisition of Electric Cloud, a well-funded startup in the continuous app delivery, release, automation, and deployment space. CloudBees snatched up DevOps and continuous integration and delivery firm Codeship last year, and in December 2018 it purchased Java platform-as-a-service solutions provider Stax Networks.

“We invest in technologies which are strategically important to our business, and which help us serve our customers better,” said HSBC’s Dinesh Keswani. “The DevOps market is growing fast, as organizations like us drive automation, intelligence, and security into the way we deliver software. CloudBees is already a strategic business partner of HSBC; we are excited by our investment and by the opportunity to be part of the story of continuous delivery.”

Hyatt, Cisco, EMC, and the U.S. Federal Reserve are among CloudBees’ customers, in addition to more than 40 Fortune 100 enterprises and three of the Fortune 10. Moreover, research firm Datanyze estimates that over 15 million software developers use Jenkins to automate their software delivery pipelines.

Still, CloudBees goes head-to-head with a number of vendors in a sector that’s on the upswing. There’s Red Hat’s OpenShift and Salesforce’s Heroku, as well as Cloud Foundry and Apprenda — not to mention Engine Yard and Stackato. According to Statista, competition contributed to market growth from $283 million in 2010 to $8.6 billion in 2018.