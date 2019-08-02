If you’ve struggled to get enough shuteye during the week or achieve that summer body you’ve been lusting after, perhaps give Google Fit a try — it’s getting a fresh look. Google today announced the rollout of Fit’s dark mode and new sleep charts, in addition to mapping routes of workouts on the Fit app for iOS.

“At Google Fit, we understand that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is more than just tracking what you do on the go. It’s also about resting up and powering down,” wrote Defne Gurel in a blog post. “[That’s why] we’re bringing [these new features] to our Google Fit app.”

You’ll find the battery-saving, easier-on-the-eyes dark theme within the Fit app’s settings menu in the latest version for Android and iOS, which Google says will roll out in the next few weeks. (Dark mode appeared for some users as early as last month, but this marks its official debut.) As for the map routes, which capture a summary of your workouts along with a top-down view of where you ran, hiked, or biked from a paired Wear OS-compatible device or Apple Watch or a connected app, they’re a few taps away from Fit’s home screen.

Image Credit: Google

Last but not least, Google Fit’s revamped sleep tracker — which surfaces your sleep patterns in navigable charts and enables you to track trends over time through the Fit app’s Journal feature — lives alongside the app’s activity-tracking views. It’ll appear once you connect a compatible sleep-tracking app.

Last August, Google redesigned Google Fit to focus on two key metrics — Move Minutes and Heart Points — that could be monitored with an Android phone or a Wear OS watch. More recently, the search giant rolled out a standalone Google Fit app tor iOS users with support for third-party apps synced with Apple Health and with the aforementioned Journal, which aggregates health information synced from different sources and offers actionable insights based on that information.