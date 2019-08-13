Kasten, which bills itself as an enterprise-scale and cloud-native data management company, today announced that it’s raised $14 million in series A funding led by Insight Partners, bringing its total raised to $17 million to date. CEO Niraj Tolia says the infusion will accelerate the growth of the Los Altos, California-based startup’s sales, engineering, and marketing departments and the expansion of its research and development center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“This is an exciting time for Kasten as we are experiencing significant traction in the enterprise, and with the new funding we will be able to further accelerate our growth and take advantage of the large opportunity in front of us,” said Tolia. “Insight and Michael Triplett’s deep expertise in both the cloud-native and data management space make them the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”

Kasten’s K10 eponymous platform offers policy-based backup, recovery, and migration for Kubernetes applications — containerized apps that run on Kubernetes clusters — tailored for relational and NoSQL databases. It’s able to restore to an app’s last known good state following accidental (or malicious) data deletion or overwriting, and it can repair misconfigured apps by restoring artifacts and configurations even in the event of a security breach or unauthorized manipulations.

But K10’s capabilities extend beyond data backup, replication, and restoration. It’s able to migrate apps and all persistent data (including resource definitions) among Kubernetes clusters regardless of their underlying infrastructure, and it’s able to execute app-specific data transformations from blueprints using Kanister, an extensible open source framework for app-level data management on Kubernetes. Separately, on the compliance side, K10 can reproduce app configurations and states (including data) from a given period in the past.

K10 runs on any public, private, or hybrid cloud environment, and its app data copies can be integrated as part of an existing CI/CD pipeline, with automated workflows that ensure tests run against realistic data sets. Furthermore, K10 orchestrates the ingestion of changes to a disaster recovery cluster when a new app export is generated, leveraging optimizations like deduplication and transfer avoidance to cut down on unnecessary operations.

“We found Kasten’s innovative data management platform to be the best in the market, and it is perfectly timed to take advantage of the explosive ecosystem growth,” said Insight Partners managing director Triplett, who plans to join Kasten’s board of directors. “We look forward to working closely with the leadership team as they scale the company and accelerate the adoption of Kasten’s platform across a wide segment of enterprise customers.”

The global disaster recovery solutions market is anticipated to reach $26.23 billion by 2025, according to a recent study by Grand View Research, and Kasten isn’t the only firm that’s attracting investors’ attention. Veeam raised $500 million in January to grow its data management platform, and OwnBackup earlier this year raked in $23.25 million for its suite of data backup and restore services.