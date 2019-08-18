Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) wants an end to facial recognition software use by police. Sanders called for the ban as part of a criminal justice reform plan introduced today ahead of a two-day tour of South Carolina.

The plan also calls for the ban of for-profit prisons and allowing law enforcement agencies to benefit from civil asset forfeitures.

The move comes at a time when lawmakers in states like Michigan and New Jersey are also considering bans, while California lawmakers are considering a ban on use of facial recognition software in police body cameras.

In recent months, cities like San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts passed facial recognition software bans on police and city department use on the grounds of racial justice, privacy, and fear of misuse.

Police departments in places Chicago and Detroit are exploring the use of real-time facial recognition with a web of cameras across throughout the city.

A range of policy experts and researchers urged Congress to take action to regulate facial recognition software use by law enforcement and a ban or moratorium, a subject that received bipartisan support in a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in May.

Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) are reportedly crafting legislation that may curb use of facial recognition software.

Speaking on issues like the future of work and China, Democratic presidential candidates from Andrew Yang to Pete Buttigieg have also made artificial intelligence part of their platform.

Sanders kicked off his campaign by saying “I’m running for president because we need to understand that artificial intelligence and robotics must benefit the needs of workers, not just corporate America and those who own that technology.”

Outside the United States, analysis by University of Essex researchers in July found that facial recognition software use in London inaccurate in 80% of cases, also prompting calls for a ban or moratorium.