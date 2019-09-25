Amazon is rolling out a new line of wearables that work with Alexa today including the Echo Frames eyeglasses and the Echo Loop smart ring. Echo Frames come with no display or camera like you may expect from a pair of glasses meant to augment human activity, but includes directional microphones to talk to you, deliver notifications, and carry out actions like create a reminder, play music, or control smart home devices.

Echo Frames allows you to mute the microphone so don’t have to hear from Alexa in intimate moments and VIP filter so you can decide which notifications you want to hear, and VIP filter to decide which notifications you get from your smartphone.

Echo Loop is activated when you press a button and comes with haptic vibration to notify you when you receive notifications or incoming calls. It also has a very small speaker, and two microphones for speaking to Alexa.

The Echo Frames will cost $249 and Echo Loop will cost $179. Both devices will only be available in limited supply and on an invite only basis.

The two are considered Day 1 Editions products, a new Amazon limited preview hardware program. The news was announced today in an hour-long presentation at Amazon headquarters in Seattle.

Amazon introduced a total 8 new Echo devices today including Echo Buds wireless earbuds that can tell you about Whole Foods inventory, Echo Studio smart speaker with subwoofer, many new Alexa features, home accessories like the Echo Glow light, and Amazon Sidewalks, a wireless protocol for tracking sensors up to a mile away.