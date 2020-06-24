Cloud-based customer support platform Ujet has raised $55 million in a series C round of funding led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from other notable investors, including Alphabet’s GV. Ujet’s raise comes as companies across the spectrum have had to transition customer support agents to remote environments due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The cloud-based contact center market was pegged at $13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach almost $50 billion by 2025 — though this figure that could rise exponentially due to the rapid acceleration of remote working. Ujet’s funding follows a $65 million investment in Aircall — another cloud-based contact center — just a few weeks ago.

Founded in 2015, Ujet offers companies a cloud-native platform for managing, redirecting, and resolving incoming customer communications. It also integrates with CRM data to provide agents with customers’ previous history. The San Francisco-based company already claims a number of high-profile clients, including Google, Instacart, and PayPal’s iZettle.

Ujet enables customers to contact support agents through voice, email, and messaging and integrates smartphone cameras to allow them to easily submit photos and videos documenting problems.

Ujet had previously raised around $46 million, including a GV-led series B round back in 2018, and with another $55 million in the bank it’s now well-positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for cloud-based contact center technology. Last month, Ujet reported that since COVID-19 restrictions were broadly imposed in March, it had helped its existing clients transition 35,000 agents into remote work environments. And it claimed it is now powering the “world’s single largest cloud contact center,” with more than 22,000 agents.

Ujet said that its series C round, which includes investment from Kleiner Perkins, DCM, Resolute Ventures, and Citi Ventures, will help it expand its sales and marketing teams at home and internationally and launch new products and features.

The raise highlights a broader shift toward distributed workforces — a trend that has accelerated with COVID-19. Major companies such as Facebook and Twitter have already confirmed that their employees will be able to work from home indefinitely. There has also been a spike in demand for tools that facilitate the shift from physical to virtual environments, including platforms that enable online events to allow local pizzerias to sell online.