Electric mobility company Lime is launching a new mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform that allows third-party transport providers to offer their vehicles directly inside the Lime app.

The launch comes amid a growing push to combine multiple forms of transport inside a single app, with giants like Uber leading the “multimodal” charge.

With nearly $1 billion in funding since its inception three years ago, Lime has emerged as one of the most recognizable brands in the electric scooter and bike space, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. To expand its presence and cover more urban transport needs, the company is now partnering with Wheels, the Los Angeles-based startup behind an unusual pedal-free electric bike.

Lime says it chose Wheels as its inaugural partner because of its “unique design” and the “safety and accessibility benefits” it offers.

The format of the integration will be familiar to anyone who has used scooter and bike-sharing apps — when you open the Lime app, you will be able to see the nearest Wheels bike, with the range and price displayed. Then it’s just a case of scanning a QR code on the handlebar.

The Lime MaaS platform will officially launch this winter, starting in Austin, Miami, and Seattle in the U.S., as well as Berlin in Europe. A spokesperson confirmed that more markets and at least one more partner will be announced later this year.

Complementary

What’s perhaps most interesting is the complementary cross-pollination we’re seeing across the micromobility sphere. Uber, for example, has an existing partnership to display Lime’s scooters and bikes inside the Uber app, while the ride-hailing giant has also started showing mopeds and on-demand public transport through partnerships with local transit agencies.

Given Lime’s focus on offering car-free trips of less than five miles, it would make little sense for it to reciprocate by including Uber rides in its app. But partnering with Wheels stands to open Lime’s potential customer base, while Lime’s reach promises significantly wider exposure to third-party providers such as Wheels.