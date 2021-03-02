From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Hey, retailers and service providers, remember that email list you’ve got? You know, the one with all that customer contact information? In case it might have slipped down your priority list recently, this is an official reminder to start thinking seriously about that vital business intel. Because as it turns out, if you haven’t reached out to those mailing list contacts recently, they probably miss you.

In fact, 61 percent of consumers say they actually enjoy getting promotional emails weekly from companies they frequent.

Of course, all those names and email addresses don’t really mean a whole lot if that list hasn’t been updated since the Obama administration. Marketing Sherpa research found your email database naturally degrades by just over 2 percent every month. That means after just one year, odds are about a quarter of your entire contact list is now incorrect.

TrueMail Bulk Email Verifier makes sure you can not only launch effective email marketing campaigns but that those emails actually find the people you’re looking to reach, driving up your delivery rate above 99 percent. Users can also trust TrueMail, with more than 1,000 companies enlisting their services, including monster heavyweights like Amazon, Google, and Salesforce.

TrueMail does the legwork, independently verifying that each and every one of the email addresses on your list is correct, using a collection of SMTP and other proprietary real-time tools.

After TrueMail does its thing, it segments every email on your list into categories like valid, invalid, unknown, and disposable, then provides a detailed report. Armed with that knowledge, you can decide which customers should remain part of your campaign to guarantee top-notch communication and drive up your open rates. Truemail is so sure about their product that if users ever encounter a bounce-back rate of more than 5 percent after a Truemail scan, they’ll refund the service.

Complete with elite encryption security and native integration with over 2,000 apps like Mailchimp, Hubspot, Active Campaign, and more, TrueMail can even find and delete duplicate addresses, automatically fix simple syntax errors, and do everything it can to push your toward a true 100 percent deliverability rate.

A lifetime subscription to the comprehensive TrueMail.io Bulk Email Verifier service usually costs over $1,000, but right now, it’s available at over 90 percent off its regular price, just $49.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.