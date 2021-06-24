Where does your enterprise stand on the AI adoption curve? Take our AI survey to find out.

After selling a nonfungible token (NFT) art work for $69 million, the artist known as Beeple has launched a new blockchain platform called WeNew to celebrate historic moments as collectible NFTs.

It will be interesting to see if Beeple can reinvigorate the NFT market, which along with cryptocurrency has taken a dive after a meteoric rise earlier this year. NFTs saw a meteoric rise starting in February with the popularity of NBA Top Shot NFTs, which celebrated NBA moments. NFT sales peaked on May 9, and they crashed and have been hobbling along at less than a 10th of the peak sales ever since.

On March 11, Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, sold NFT art, dubbed “Everydays: the first 5,000 days” for a record $69 million at a Christie’s auction. With WeNew, Beeple has created a new NFT venture that aims to redefine how we relate to iconic moments.

The platform uses blockchain, the secure and transparent digital ledger that enables cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Creators can immortalize their work using the NFTs, which can authenticate digital items as one-of-a-kind works.

Big partners

Beeple is curating and releasing NFTs of the most memorable moments in music, fashion, sports, politics and more via WeNew. He sees the platform as “the memory palace of the metaverse,” the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.

WeNew is partnering with renowned stewards of cultural heritage, including Time, Wasserman, and Endeavor. Brokered by Endeavor’s IMG, the first release is in partnership with the most iconic tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon, and will celebrate Andy Murray’s historic win in 2013.

“NFTs represent a new paradigm, not just in how people can invest their money but in how we conceive of our shared experience and how we celebrate remarkable achievements,” said Beeple, in a statement. “They give people a way to meaningfully engage with the memories and moments that matter to them — maybe even inspired them or shaped who they are in some way. WeNew exists to facilitate and make concrete these once-abstract connections.”

Ethereum blockchain

WeNew uses the Ethereum blockchain to offer single and multiple edition NFTs for auction and direct sale at a variety of price points. A comprehensive editorial experience will complement each release and provide deeper contextual meaning. In addition to the digital token, purchasers will receive the moment in the form of a physical artifact – a looping video on a museum-quality screen for display at an office,

home, or gallery. Select sales will come with a once-in-a-lifetime experience — from dinner with a favorite artist to a one-on-one game with an all-star athlete.

In partnership with Wimbledon, WeNew’s inaugural auction will take place from July 2 to July 5, featuring the moment when Andy Murray won the Grand Slam tennis tournament in 2013, ending Britain’s 77-year wait for a male singles winner. The moment is being put up for auction by Wimbledon and Murray together, and reflects the tournament’s desire to embrace new and innovative ways to celebrate fandom.

The highest bidder will own Murray’s match-winning point and get to play tennis with Murray on a court at Wimbledon, a VIP behind-the-scenes tour, two tickets to Centre Court for the 2022 men’s Wimbledon finals, and signed souvenirs.

Fans can also purchase additional NFTs in larger editions of 20, 50, 100, and 500, starting at $49 and featuring Murray’s iconic ‘trophy lift,’ his victory interview, his 2012 runner-up speech, and a highlight reel of his best shots from Wimbledon 2013.

Murray said in a statement that the Wimbledon Final in 2013 was such a big moment in his life and it is amazing to share it with the British public as an NFT.

Environmental impacts

WeNew is cognizant of the environmental impacts of blockchain-based technology and is partnering with the Open Earth Foundation to establish best practices to minimize energy-intensive transactions as well as donating a portion of each purchase to further their work on systemic solutions to climate change.

Additionally, the platform will be building the high circulation NFT offerings on Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, which will reduce the environmental impact to absolute minimal levels.

Time will also serve as a curation partner for WeNew and will help identify the most iconic moments in culture to release on the platform. WeNew is accepting member signups now and bidding on the Andy Murray and Wimbledon NFT releases will take place beginning on July 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific time and end on July 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.