San Francisco, California-based Databricks, a company that combines the capabilities of a data warehouse and data lake into a single “lakehouse” architecture, has announced Partner Connect, a solution for enterprise customers around the world.

The offering, as Databricks explains, is a free portal that acts as a one-stop-shop where organizations can find pre-validated data, analytics, and AI tools and integrate them directly with their Databricks lakehouse across multiple cloud providers.

“With Partner Connect, we’re able to open up the Databricks lakehouse platform to partners in new ways that will make it much easier for us to collectively serve customers better,” Ali Ghodsi, CEO and cofounder of Databricks, said. “Partners will be able to directly reach Databricks customers with their solutions in the moment, and our sales and marketing teams will be able to collaborate closely to solve customer challenges.”

Integrate Fivetran, Labelbox, and other data tools

Engineers using Databricks’ lakehouse can use Partner Connect to integrate data tools they already use or discover potential new tools that could meet the evolving needs of their business and help drive complexity out of their data infrastructure. Just a few clicks and the portal automatically configures resources such as clusters, tokens, and connection files to connect with data ingestion, prep, transformation, and business intelligence (BI) and ML tools.

“The integration is automatically created, including sending the connection details to the partner service and, if needed, even facilitating a trial account for the customer to use. When the customer logs into that partner service, they will see the Databricks connection is already configured and ready to use,” a Databricks spokesperson told Venturebeat.

Currently, the solution supports integration with Fivetran, Labelbox, Microsoft Power BI, Prophecy, Rivery, and Tableau. However, Databricks has confirmed that it will expand to cover more open technologies — including those from Airbyte, Blitzz, and dbt Labs — in the coming months.

“Fivetran and Rivery are great partners that, through Partner Connect, unlock access to hundreds of data sources, including custom connectors to enterprise-wide source systems such as databases and SaaS applications, that would otherwise take months of engineering resources to bring their data in the lakehouse,” the spokesperson added.

George Fraser, CEO at Fivetran, also made the same point.

“With Partner Connect, we’re delivering a streamlined experience that makes it easier than ever for the thousands of Databricks customers…to unlock insights in their data, discover more analytics use cases, and get value from their lakehouse faster by easily connecting hundreds of data sources to their lakehouse,” he said.

Databricks lakehouse ecosystem continues to expand

The move comes as organizations continue to rely on multiple data tools and sources for various purposes, resulting in the need to stitch them together to jumpstart workflows and innovate faster with actionable insights. It also marks a major step by Ghodsi’s company to take on data warehouses, especially Snowflake, which has been embracing data lake-specific features.

Since starting as a data lake in 2013, Databricks has expanded its wings to cover more and more data warehousing features and transform into a lakehouse. Now, following the launch of Partner Connect, it will continue the development of this ecosystem with new partner solutions, pre-built lakehouse integrations, machine learning models and libraries, as well as additional data providers.

In a recent benchmark, Databricks also broke the world record for data warehousing performance by 2.2 times. It last raised $1.6 billion at a valuation of $38 billion.