After two years of Covid, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) finally returned to its physical avatar in Barcelona. The event kicked off as the major crisis unfolded in Ukraine, prompting GMSA, the organizer of the event, to not only condemn Russia for invading the country but also ban its pavilion on the show. On the technology side of things, the focus of the event, as always, largely remained on mobile technologies, although there were some notable developments on the enterprise side too.

Here’s a quick wrap-up of the biggest enterprise announcements at MWC 2022.

Microsoft

First up, Microsoft announced new services and solutions to upgrade Azure for Operators. The company said that the product will soon provide Azure Operator Distributed Services, a carrier-grade hybrid cloud platform for 5G mobile and voice operators, as well as a cloud-native 5G SA core for operator edge deployments on that platform. The Redmond headquartered giant also announced Azure Private 5G core and Azure public MEC for low-latency applications.

Collaboration with Qualcomm

In addition to its own solution, Microsoft also partnered with Qualcomm under which the chipmaker will leverage its private multi-access edge compute (private MEC), including Azure Private 5G Core, to develop an end-to-end chip-to-cloud private 5G network solution for enterprise applications such as robotics and manufacturing.

“This collaboration between Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies will reduce adoption barriers and operating costs for high performance 5G connectivity solutions serving global enterprises. RAN-Core automation and chip-to-cloud system observability for deployment and operation of large-scale private mobile networks that will massively simplify the procurement, deployment, and management of intelligent 5G edges for a broad range of industries and use cases,” Shriraj Gaglani, GM for Azure for Operators at Microsoft, said.

Cisco

Continuing the discussion on 5G, Cisco said it will work with its global partners to deliver private 5G as a service to enterprises and eliminate technical, financial, and operational risks for them. It will be available on a pay-as-you-use model and is currently being tested across sectors such as education, entertainment, government, manufacturing, and real estate.

Facebook and Tech Mahindra

The metaverse was another hot topic at MWC 2022, with Meta (formerly Facebook) calling for a global collaborative effort to build the network infrastructure that will enable the interoperable and interconnected virtual space.

“Today, we’re at the start of the next transition as we build for the metaverse. But creating a true sense of presence in virtual worlds delivered to smart glasses and VR headsets will require massive advances in connectivity. Bigger than any of the step changes we’ve seen before. Things like remote rendering over edge compute cloud and wide-scale immersive video streaming will take entirely new types of networks,” Mark Zuckerberg said.

“We need to create connectivity infrastructure that can evolve as fast as technology does. So we’ll continue to work with partners that share this vision for the next computing platform – supporting breakthroughs in this ecosystem over the next decade to make sure people around the world can participate in the metaverse we’re all building,” he added.

Further, IT consulting firm Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechMVerse, a dedicated platform to deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the metaverse for enterprises across sectors.

“From infrastructure to experience, from spatial computing to now commerce, Tech Mahindra’s platform, the TechMverse would enable seamless integration between our known expertise in 5G with our skills in AI, AR/VR and blockchain,” CP Gurnani, MD & CEO at Tech Mahindra, said.

“We would be training a workforce of 1000 engineers to ensure they are ready to solve complex business challenges and imagine new worlds for our customers and society,” he noted.