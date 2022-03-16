Did you miss a session at the Data Summit? Watch On-Demand Here.

Webflow has raised $120 million in a series C round of funding, as the no-code web development platform eyes a bigger piece of the enterprise pie.

Founded in 2012, Webflow in its original guise was focused more on low-functionality websites, but today it’s used by larger businesses such as Dell, Zendesk, and Rakuten to remove much of the manual spadework from the development process.

Indeed, much in the same way as businesses have transitioned to cloud infrastructure to alleviate themselves of the burden that comes with managing their own data centers, companies are increasingly seeking new ways to make other aspects of their operations more efficient — and that includes democratizing the development process through visual tools.

“By dramatically simplifying the creation of websites, Webflow has enabled hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses to build complex, beautifully designed websites,” explained Ali Rowghani, managing director at Y Combinator’s Continuity fund, which led Webflow’s latest round.

Weblow customization

Enterprising

Webflow also revealed today that its enterprise product, which includes extra features such as advanced security, custom traffic scaling, and guaranteed uptime, has grown by 600% in the past year, and is now used by companies such as PwC, Univision, and Discord.

With another $120 million in the bank, Webflow said that it plans to traverse further down the enterprise path, as well invest “in its core community.”

“This funding will help accelerate our work towards our mission to empower millions of people to create for the web,” Webflow cofounder and CEO Vlad Magdalin said in a statement.

A quick peek across the software development landscape reveals that the no code / low-code movement is showing little sign of slowing. There are now a wealth of platforms designed to help anyone in a company build functional websites or robust internal business apps — startups such as Stacker, Budibase, and Softr show that, as do more established players such as Appian, Google’s AppSheet, and Amazon’s Honeycode.

Prior to now, Webflow had raised around $215 million, and with its latest cash injection the San Francisco-based company’s valuation has soared to $4 billion — almost double its valuation on last year.

Other notable backers in Webflow’s series C round include Alphabet’s CapitalG, Accel, Draper Associates, and Silversmith.