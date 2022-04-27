Salesforce-owned MuleSoft, a company that aims to integrate disparate enterprise software systems, today announced a new integrated development environment (IDE) called Anypoint Code Builder.

The solution, announced during the Salesforce TrailblazerDX conference, brings a modern user experience built on the Visual Studio Code editor and enables developers to design, implement and deploy APIs and integrations from a single environment for an app, service or customer experience.

Modern-day development cycles require IT engineers and developers to deliver digital projects at a very fast pace. Anypoint Code Builder’s unified environment solves this exact challenge by allowing developers to get started faster than ever before. The offering, available as part of MuleSoft‘s Anypoint Platform, offers built-in recommendations at design times as well as a library of development best practices for common API and integration patterns. It can help them complete the task that previously required costly custom code and weeks of time in a matter of days.

“As the largest consumer crypto wallet in the world, we need to be able to keep up with increasing customer demand for bitcoin transactions,” Saiesh Prakash, senior manager for engineering and product management at Coinbase, said. “Using MuleSoft, Coinbase can continue to scale its customer support and bring digital currency to the masses. Innovations like Anypoint Code Builder allow us to increase developer productivity and build integrations faster in a readily available hosted environment with minimal configuration and rich code-editing features.”

API developments

In addition to the new IDE, MuleSoft is also introducing universal API management capabilities by making Anypoint Flex Gateway and Anypoint API Governance generally available. The former provides enterprise security and manageability across any API, environment, or architecture, allowing developers to deliver the level of performance required for the most demanding applications. Meanwhile, the latter enables companies to define and operationalize governance rules across all their APIs to comply with industry regulations and internal design standards, without adding friction to development.

Anypoint Flex Gateway and API Governance will be available in the coming weeks, while Anypoint Code Builder is set to launch in general availability in the second half of 2022. MuleSoft claims that these easy-to-use solutions will save developers’ time and allow them to focus on innovation rather than cumbersome code and inefficient processes. According to a Salesforce study, 76% of organizations had experienced lower developer productivity due to time spent learning complicated new software development skills.