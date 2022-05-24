We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Informatica, which provides end-to-end cloud data management solutions, today announced new product innovations to help enterprises derive more business value from their data and stay competitive.

At its annual conference in Las Vegas, the company debuted solutions focusing on simplifying data access and application across different levels of an enterprise and giving users better and faster insights for decision-making.

Here are the biggest announcements from the event.

Free Data Loader for Google BigQuery

Available as a SaaS offering, the free Data Loader will enable companies to quickly ingest data from multiple source connectors into their Google BigQuery data warehouse, cutting down their time to intelligence from days to minutes.

The no-cost, zero code and zero DevOps solution will help enterprises tackle the challenge of connecting to a growing number of data sources and bringing everything to a single place. As many as 79% of organizations already use more than 100 data sources and spend a lot of time building the required plumbing. The new Data Loader, on the other hand, takes a few clicks to configure.

It will be available on Informatica’s marketplace as well as Google BigQuery console.

INFACore for building data pipelines

In addition to data ingestion, Informatica also debuted a solution to help developers, data scientists and data engineers easily build and maintain complex data pipelines.

Officially dubbed INFACore, the product is an open plug-in that turns thousands of lines of code into a single function and accelerates developers’ ability to consume, transform and prepare data from any source within their own Integrated Development Environment (IDE). It takes Informatica’s end-to-end data management platform capabilities and AI engine natively to data scientists and data engineers, providing them access to over 50,000 metadata connections.

Multidomain Master Data Management on Azure

To democratize access to master data for business users, Informatica announced domain-specific AI-powered Master Data Management (MDM) applications on Microsoft Azure. These SaaS offerings help organizations deploy master data management solutions in a matter of minutes, as opposed to 12-18 months, with reduced costs and greater ROI. Currently, the company provides Supplier 360 and Product 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS), aimed at curating a single source of truth for supplier and product associated datasets, respectively.

API Center

Informatica also announced upgrades to its data management cloud, with an API Center that delivers no-code data APIs to build a foundation of trusted data. The solution, as the company explained, can be used to create, deploy, monitor, deprecate and retire APIs. It provides a single, integrated view of all APIs and can auto-generate data APIs in minutes, delivering integrated and governed data for business use.

Industry-specific clouds

Finally, the company announced two industry-specific variants of its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC). The solutions empower companies in healthcare and life sciences and financial service sectors with the ability to discover, ingest, manage and govern fit-for-business data in a hybrid, multicloud environment.