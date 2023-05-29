Join top executives in San Francisco on July 11-12, to hear how leaders are integrating and optimizing AI investments for success. Learn More

Today, computing industry majors Nvidia and MediaTek announced a partnership to provide global automakers with the hardware and software needed to deliver new AI-driven experiences in next-gen connected cars.

At the ongoing Computex trade show in Taiwan, MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai and Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said their companies will bring the best of their auto-specific competencies together to offer a “truly unique platform” for the compute-intensive, software-defined vehicles of the future.

The first products from this engagement are expected to roll out in late 2025, they said.

How exactly will MediaTek and Nvidia work together?

While MediaTek is a known player in the smartphone industry, the company has also been focusing on the automotive industry with Dimensity Auto, a range of automotive solutions for connected cars.

Now, with this tie-up, MediaTek plans to enhance Dimensity Auto with auto industry-focused SoCs (system-on-chips) that tap Nvidia’s core expertise in AI, cloud and graphics technology.

Specifically, the company said it will develop the chips and integrate Nvidia’s new GPU chiplet into the design architecture using an ultra-fast and coherent chiplet interconnect technology. The chiplet will feature Nvidia AI and RTX graphics intellectual property.

In addition, MediaTek said it will bring Nvidia’s software into the loop, including the company’s Drive OS, Drive IX, Cuda and the TensorRT machine learning framework. This stack will run on the Dimensity auto SoCs and enable new connected infotainment and in-cabin convenience and safety functions.

“AI and accelerated computing are fueling the transformation of the entire auto industry. The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading system-on-chip plus Nvidia’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level,” Huang said while making the announcement.

Currently, MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto platform includes Auto Cockpit for smart multi-displays, high-dynamic-range cameras and audio processing, Auto Connect for wireless connectivity and Auto Drive for autonomous driving capabilities.

According to Gartner, the market for infotainment and instrument cluster SoCs used within vehicles is projected to reach $12 billion in 2023.

Computex runs from May 30, 2023 to June 2, 2023.