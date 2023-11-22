Are you ready to bring more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor for The AI Impact Tour. Learn more about the opportunities here.

In a stunning reversal, OpenAI announced on Wednesday at 10:03 p.m. Pacific Time that Sam Altman, the former CEO who was fired from the company just five days prior, will return to his previous role. In addition, a new initial board has been introduced, signaling a major organizational shift.

The unexpected turn of events was disclosed on OpenAI’s official Twitter account, marking the close of a turbulent chapter for the artificial intelligence research lab.

Altman’s return comes after a controversial departure earlier this year when he was accused of inconsistent candor in his communications with the board. Coupled with the announcement of a new board, including Bret Taylor as chairman, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, these developments suggest a substantial reset for OpenAI.

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.



We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

Altman’s original departure from OpenAI has been the biggest news in the tech world for the past five days. As CEO, Altman was a driving force behind the lab’s ground-breaking research and advancements in artificial intelligence. His exit, marked by the board’s cryptic claim that he was “not consistently candid” in his communications, sparked intrigue and speculation across the industry.

In a tweet, Altman wrote: “I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together… With the new board and with Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with MSFT.”

i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m… — Sam Altman (@sama) November 22, 2023

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, expressed support for the changes at OpenAI. He tweeted “We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance.”

We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring… https://t.co/djO6Fuz6t9 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 22, 2023

Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman will also rejoin the organization. It’s unclear whether he will reassume his former role at the organization. Brockman kept his comments short, tweeting: “Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight.”

Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight. — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 22, 2023

The reasons for Altman’s return to OpenAI remain undisclosed for now. It’s unclear whether the issues that led to his exit have been resolved, or if this marks a shift in the board’s stance.

The new initial board, with Bret Taylor (chairman), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, hints at a possible reshaping of the organization’s leadership and strategy. It remains to be seen how these changes will impact OpenAI’s direction and the broader AI community.

Altman’s return as OpenAI CEO, along with the new initial board, signals a significant turning point for the AI research lab. Altman’s leadership was key to the lab’s early successes, and his return could herald a resurgence of his vision for the company.

However, it also raises serious questions: How will this unexpected development impact the future of OpenAI? How will the AI community and the wider tech sector react to this startling development? Will enterprises continue to develop on the OpenAI platform? Can the new board and executive team be trusted to shepherd this technology?

As the tech world digests this news, one thing is clear: the saga of Sam Altman and OpenAI is far from its final chapter. This story, much like the AI that OpenAI develops, continues to evolve in unpredictable and compelling ways.

Update (10:40 p.m. PT): Sam Altman and Greg Brockman have reportedly given up their board seats according The Information. The story also says that Altman “has agreed to an internal investigation into alleged conduct that prompted the board to oust him.”