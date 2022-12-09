We’re excited to share that Microsoft and Nvidia are collaborating with VB Lab to launch an in-depth series of articles and branded stories centered on the state of enterprise AI. The nine-part series, along with two VentureBeat Special Issues, will deliver new industry insights, trends and analyses to VB’s audience of senior business and IT decision-makers.

“VB Lab is delighted to spotlight compelling insight and analysis from two leading companies in artificial intelligence, Microsoft and Nvidia,” says Gina Joseph, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at VentureBeat, and Co-founder of VB Lab. “We look forward to sharing their expertise with our global audience of enterprise IT decision makers on the VentureBeat platform.”

The first pieces will focus on a range of topics that address the challenges AI and business leaders are confronting, including:

Faster, surer AI rollouts and innovation: Less than an estimated 20% of AI pilots make it to production. We’ll explore major obstacles in deploying AI solutions and how to overcome current challenges without burning investments or dampening innovation.

How large language models expand AI’s horizon: Large language models (LLMs) represent a major advancement in AI, and have been increasing in size 10x annually for the last few years. As these models grow in complexity and size, so do their capabilities to advance applications such as language translations, chatbots, document summarization and article completion — transforming a broad range of industries including healthcare, ecommerce and financial services.

Optimizing cloud in uncertain times: Cloud is playing a key role along with AI and purpose-built architecture in helping customers handle economic uncertainty and sustainability while improving efficiency and speeding innovation.

How infrastructure helps CIOs unify enterprise AI: Full-stack, purpose-built cloud infrastructure for AI allows CIOs to accelerate innovation and time-to-production-value across the business while balancing AI spending and governance by “shadow IT” organizations.

Today’s global challenges require transformative solutions such as artificial intelligence. Microsoft’s vision is to help every organization, in every industry, turn meaningful AI innovation into actionable results. Pooling their deep technical knowledge and expertise with Nvidia, the companies are equipping business decision makers with insight into how AI is advancing and how to capitalize on its revolutionary power.

Education is a vital part of the AI ecosystem. While AI is rapidly advancing, and industry adoption is accelerating, its impact to the bottom line varies. By exploring recent breakthroughs in the area, this article series will be foundational in helping enterprise decision makers keep ahead of the insights necessary to reap ROI on their AI investments.